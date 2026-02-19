Illegal dumping targeted as Council calls for community support

By Melissa Blewitt

Illegal dumping and littering means tossing, tipping or depositing waste on land and in water, where it pollutes the environment and can harm human health.

Lachlan Shire Council is reminding residents and visitors that illegal dumping is unacceptable and comes at a significant cost to the community, following a recent increase in dumped waste across rural locations, roadsides and Council’s transfer stations in the Lachlan Shire Council area.

Illegal dumping happens when individuals or businesses dispose of waste or litter on land or in water without legal approval. It includes:

•dumping rubbish or green waste in the bush or by the side of a road

•disposing of waste outside of receptacles at transfer stations, such as abandoning items on the ground

•asbestos waste

•littering

Mayor John Medcalf OAM said illegal dumping places an unfair financial burden on the broader community.

“Domestic General Solid Waste disposal at Lachlan Shire Council waste facilities is free of charge for residents, so there is no need for illegal dumping,” he explained.

“Our region takes pride in its environment, and it is deeply disappointing to see people deliberately choosing to dump waste rather than using lawful disposal options.”

Council staff regularly respond to incidents of illegal dumping, often in remote locations, requiring significant time, equipment, and ratepayer-funded resources to remove materials safely.

General Manager Mr Ian Greenham said Council is pursuing illegal dumping through investigation, enforcement, and community education.

“Illegal dumping is not a victimless act,” he stated.

“It damages the environment and creates hazards for both community and workers. Council will pursue compliance action where offenders can be identified.”

Council is encouraging anyone who witnesses illegal dumping or notices dumped waste to report it as soon as possible, providing as much detail as they can, including location, time, vehicle descriptions, or photographs where safe to do so.

Residents are reminded that lawful waste disposal options are available through council’s waste facilities and that significant penalties may apply to individuals caught illegally dumping waste.

The Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 provides for fines ranging from $1,000 on-the-spot fines for small-scale illegal dumping on public land by an individual to a maximum of $10,000,000 for willful disposal of waste by a corporation.

For more information on lawful waste disposal or to report illegal dumping contact Lachlan Shire Council at council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au or (02) 6895 1900. Information is also available on Council’s website.