Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club have joined the “If the socks are GREEN, they are UNDER 18′ initiative. This campaign aims to create a positive environment for referees and touch judges under the age of 18 in rugby league. “It is a way to let the wider community know that we have junior and learner referees and touch judges at our games and to encourage and support these young people. A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against anyone seen, heard, or reported to be harassing our junior volunteers,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.