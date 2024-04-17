Ice Skating fun!

The local community flocked to the opening day of the Indoor Ice Skating Rink at the Condobolin RSL Club on Monday, 15 April. Participants embraced the initiative, proudly sponsored by the Condobolin RSL Club and Central West Family Support. All the necessary gear was provided to enjoy the winter inspired event. The Indoor Ice Skating Rink will be in the Condobolin RSL Auditorium until Friday, 19 April. It will be open from 10am to 1pm; and then from 2pm to 5pm. The cost is $10 per person. For more information contact the Condobolin RSL Club on 02 6895 2113. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.