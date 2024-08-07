Ian Bell Smash Repairs Trophies

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 3rd August, we played an individual stroke event for the August monthly medal sponsored by Ian Bell Smash Repairs. Thanks, Ian, for your generous support, the medal of medals was also played for.

Winner of A grade was Brad Hurley with 70 nett c/b from Dylan Pawsey 70 nett. B grade winner was Callan Venables with 69 nett, runner up was Peter Colless with 76 nett on a 3 way c/b.

Ball comp winners P Nicholson, I Myers, S Dargan, B Richards, S Moore, I Grimshaw and S Taylor 74 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades J Jones, no. 9 I Myers and J Jones, no. 11 J Adams and D Bell, no. 17 A Lancaster and M Hanlon.

LCD Billy was there.

Brad Hurley won the medal of medals with 70 nett, runner up was Phar Nicholson with 71 nett.

Sunday 4th we had a good representation at the Trundle open, with a few good stories, Jordan Smith finished runner up with 1 over, he also won A grade long drive and Ntp, Barrie Toms was the A grade handicap runner up, Dennis Norris was the B grade stableford runner up, and Phar Nicholson won the B grade long drive.

This Saturday we will play an Irish 4 ball sponsored by Moogenilla Angus.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.