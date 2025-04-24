Hundreds of young men enlisted from Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

Many local men were part of the National Service Training Battalion 10PL B Company 4 intake in September 1952.

Training included three months at New Holdsworthy and then two fortnightly camps at Singleton.

Hundreds of young men enlisted from Condobolin and the surrounding district in the First World War.

Over sixty were killed in battle and never returned home.

According to RSL NSW, “all ANZAC Day commemorations across NSW can proceed as normal this year. There is no requirement for QR code check in, and the wearing of masks is only encouraged for indoor settings where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others.”

This ANZAC Day (25 April), the Condobolin community can take part in the Dawn Service, which will be conducted at the Memorial Park Gates. Please be there at 5.45am for a 6am start.

All those participating in the 2025 ANZAC Day March are asked to gather at the Condobolin RSL Club at 10am. The March will begin at 10.30am.

Anzac Day is a time for the community to come together to remember and recognise the service and sacrifice of members of the Australian Defence Force. Originally a commemoration of the landing of Australian and New Zealand forces at Gallipoli in modern-day Turkey in 1915, Anzac Day is a public expression of gratitude and reflection which resonates to the present day.

“ANZAC is an acronym and stands for Australian New Zealand Army Corps, the name given to the body of troops raised by the two countries to aid the British Empire in the Great War. Throughout the war Australian and New Zealand troops, or ‘Diggers’ and ‘Kiwis’, would live, fight and die alongside each other creating a bond between the two nations that still exists today,” www.shrine.org.au says. “Anzac Day is inextricably linked with the landings at Gallipoli in the Dardanelles Strait on the 25th April 1915. On this day ANZAC troops were committed to their first major action of the war, and though the campaign would ultimately prove a bloody failure and leave more than 8,000 Australians dead, it marked the beginning of the Anzac legend.

“This legend was poignantly put into words by Sir William Deane, Governor-General of Australia on Anzac Day 1999: Anzac is not merely about loss. It is about courage, and endurance, and duty, and love of country, and mateship, and good humour and the survival of a sense of self-worth and decency in the face of dreadful odds.”

ABOVE: Training Battalion for the National Service at the New Holdsworthy Base in Liverpool NSW – (Back L-R) Joe Makin (Eugowra), Jim Parsell D (Condobolin), John Pengilly (Eugowra), Kevin Pettit D (Condobolin), Ned McInnes (Condobolin), Robin Black (Condobolin), Lex Jordan (Temora), Ray Lewis (Condobolin), John Roach (Temora), Neville Gregory (Temora), John Hilder (Condobolin).

(Third row L-R) John Myors (Parkes), Don Pritchard (Parkes), Ken Young (Illabo), Colin Hamilton D (Condobolin), Graham Wald (Condobolin), Hedley McLachlan (Parkes), Ron McDonald D (Condobolin), Mick Hawthorne (Eugowra), Lester Westcott D (Condobolin), Phil Lange (Temora), Rob McAlister (Cootamundra).

(Second row L-R) Mal Illingworth (Condobolin), Bob Burgess (Parkes), Stan Salt (Parkes), Barry Ellis (Parkes), Derm Walsh (Eugowra), Andrew Durose (Temora), Tom Blackstop (Peak Hill), Mick Casey (Temora), Ron Melzer (Temora), Bill Holder (Cootamundra), Neville Meyer (Condobolin), Russell Thomas (Eugowra).

(Front row L-R) Cec Cohen (Parkes), Leo Hale (Cootamundra), Don McAlpine (Temora), Colin Thompson (Temora), Sergeant J Warriner, Sergeant Major Webster, Corporal Wilkinson, Don Kennedy (Eugowra), Ian McLean (Temora), Brian Hartwig (Temora), Bill Hoswell (Eugowra), Tom Ware (Temora).

Absent: Len Massurit (Parkes), Ben Andrews (Condobolin), Joe Punch (Parkes), Bernie Hunter (Tocumwal) and Sergeant McDiarmid. D denotes deceased. We were reserved for five years.

Taken in September 1952. Contributed by Graham Wald of Condobolin.