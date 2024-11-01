Hudson, Zac and Nate selected in Outlaws Squad

Condobolin’s Hudson Cartwright and Zac Grimmond have been selected in the Western Plains Outlaws Colts (Under 18s) team. They and their team will take on Central West Cricket Council in a series of matches across October and December, then in February and March in 2025 prior to the Western Zone Colts team being selected for the 2025 Country Colts Carnival. The coach is Marty Jeffrey, Assistant Ben Knaggs and Manager Richie Richardson. Condobolin’s Nate Vincent has been chosen to be part of the Western Plains Outlaws Under 16s team. Nate and the team will take on Central West Cricket Council in a series of matches across October and early November prior to the Western Zone Under 16 team being selected for the Bradman Cup. The coach is Ryan Medley, Assistant Mick Fraser and Manager Richie Richardson.

ABOVE: Hudson, Zac, Ellijah Turner, Triston Ross, Nate and Callan Venables pictured at Combined High School Cricket Trials held earlier this year. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.