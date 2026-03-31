HPGE Art Day

Condobolin Public School students were lucky enough to attend a High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) program at Tullibigeal last month. Students were lucky to create created 3D drawings using different shading techniques. Miss Richards accompanied the students. Mrs Hayward (Tullibigeal Central School) is running the HPGE program for Year 3-10 students across 13 schools this year. There are 85 students attending these days, including some of Tullibigeal secondary students. The lessons will take place in Tullibigeal twice a term for the whole year. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.