How the CAAS team ensures they provide the best service
By Melissa Blewit
At CAAS Condobolin, they are committed to continually improving the way they support you and your family.
Every month, the whole team gets together for dedicated training. These sessions provide an opportunity for staff to upskill, problem-solve challenges, and strengthen teamwork. They are an important part of ensuring CAAS continues to deliver consistent, high-quality support across all their services.
In June, the team refreshed and renewed their First Aid certificates. Alongside the practical training, the day also included plenty of teamwork, learning, and a bit of humour along the way.
Training days like these ensures the CAAS team remains confident, capable, and ready to respond when it matters most.
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