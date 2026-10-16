Hope Job takes Maiden aggregate
By Melissa Blewitt
Hope Job and The Ranch Kahlua have won the Maiden aggregate at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, earning a service fee to EBs Ironbark.
Job and Kahlua entered the Maiden A final on 86 points before matching that score with another 86-point run, finishing with an aggregate of 172.
The result earned Job the prize for the highest combined score across the Maiden A and Maiden B events, with EBs Ironbark sponsoring the service fee.
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