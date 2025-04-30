Honouring Local Heroes – John Thomas Huckle

Complied by Melissa Blewitt

John Thomas Huckle (Service Number 6856), a Wiradjuri man of European descent, was born in Euabalong, NSW, in 1893, the son of John and Hanna Huckle.

He attended the local public school in Euabalong. Not much is known of his early life, other than that he worked as a rural labourer on the Euabalong district.

Known as ‘Hanna’, he joined the Australian Imperial Force in October 1916, despite rules preventing men of Aboriginal descent from enlisting. He left Australia for active service overseas one month after enlisting, arriving in England in January 1917.

John Thomas Huckle’s name is listed on the Australian War Memorial Honour Roll, among almost 62,000 Australians who died while serving in World War One (1914-1918).

“John Thomas Huckle, an Indigenous Australian of the Wiradjuri people, was born in Euabalong, New South Wales, in 1893, the son of John and Hanna Huckle. He was living in Euabalong, working as a labourer, when he enlisted in the AIF in October 1916 at the age of 23. Joining the 22nd Reinforcements to the 1st Infantry Battalion, he embarked from Sydney, New South Wales, on board HMAT SS Port Nicholson on 8 November 1916.

“Fighting on the Western Front in Belgium, Huckle was reported as missing in action in October 1917. It was later confirmed that he had been killed in action near Passchendaele on 3 October. He was buried on 10 October at ‘Jabber Track Sh.28.NE.Sq.J.4.b.4.3’. His identity disc was removed and was the only personal item sent back to his father. In 1920, Huckle was reinterred in Aeroplane Cemetery, Ypres, Belgium.

“Huckle’s British War Medal and Victory Medal ribbon were sold in 1939 (most probably by Huckle’s son) to Bede McDonagh. In 2012, Mr McDonagh decided the medal and ribbon should be returned to the Huckle family and, while the name on the medal had been partially filed off, through some assistance was able to return the medal to the great nephew of Private Huckle in 2014.”