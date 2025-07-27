Honouring Indigenous voices and culture

By Melissa Blewitt

Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC) honoured Indigenous voices, culture and resilience at a NAIDOC Week celebration on Monday, 7 July.

The event was held at the Wiradjuri Study Centre, with new faces and old friends taking the opportunity to have a yarn.

WCC Chief Executive Officer Harold (Ally) Coe was excited to see everyone at the event and was keen to see family and community coming together.

Uncle Dick Richards delivered the Welcome to Country, discussed artefacts and demonstrated his boomerang throwing skills.

The 2025 NAODOC Week theme, “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy,” celebrates not only the achievements of the past but the bright future ahead, empowered by the strength of young leaders, the vision of communities, and the legacy of ancestors.

Lawrence Barlow (Lollipop) shared his knowledge, songs and stories with the youth of Condobolin. They embarked on a song writing session together, joined by Anthony Riley, who has been working with youth for some time. They created a song and then recorded it. Podcasts were also discussed.

Facilitators of the Koori Kindarama program, Jackie Coe (Family Worker/ Family Care Program CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes) and Rebecca Dodgson (Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Program Manager) provided sensory play, painting and activities for children.

A Playdough and temporary tattoo station were also very popular on the day.

Bev Coe shared her weaving and calming space, while Nicky Read showed youth how to play rounders and other games.

Marion Packham (WCC Language Program) was busy keeping the day moving and ensured Wiradjuri language was immersed throughout the event.

Katie Turner and Tennille Dunn (TAFE NSW) provided information to those gathered; with Kayanna Wighton from Aboriginal Child, Family and Community Care State Secretariat (AbSec) was also part of the day.

A barbecue lunch was provided, with Elders and families content to sit on the WSC verandah reflecting on culture and community.