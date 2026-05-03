Homemade maps

Photos from the Western Front in WWI show soldiers wearing these homemade maps. Their loyalty to the British King was changing to being Australian. In the care of Sue Thomas, Condobolin. Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page. Image Credit: Condobolin and District Historical Museum Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 29/04/2026By

Latest News

Homemade maps

03/05/2026|

Photos from the Western Front in WWI show soldiers wearing [...]

Year 5/6 Easter Fun

02/05/2026|

On Wednesday 1st April, Tottenham Central School's wonderful Year 5/6 [...]

We recommend