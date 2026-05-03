Homemade maps
Photos from the Western Front in WWI show soldiers wearing these homemade maps. Their loyalty to the British King was changing to being Australian. In the care of Sue Thomas, Condobolin. Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page. Image Credit: Condobolin and District Historical Museum Facebook Page.
Latest News
Condobolin give 80 minutes of grit, heart, and determination
Condobolin Rugby Union MATCH REPORT CONDO vs Boorowa Rugby Club [...]
Rams take on Cootamundra
MATCH REPORT- Condo vs Cootamundra 18/04/2026 The Rams hit the [...]
Homemade maps
Photos from the Western Front in WWI show soldiers wearing [...]
2026 Lake Cargelligo Debutante Ball
Media Release On Friday the 10th April Lake Cargelligo Memorial [...]
Ethan and Ty Presented with Year 6 Captains Badges
On Thursday 2nd April, the Tullibigeal Central School Year 6 [...]
Year 5/6 Easter Fun
On Wednesday 1st April, Tottenham Central School's wonderful Year 5/6 [...]