Hit the courts with Tennis Group

Tennis, anyone? Condo Thursday Tennis Group is now being held every week from 9.30am. Everyone (men and women) is welcome to bring along a racquet every Thursday and make use of the amazing local tennis courts. If you are looking for a bit of fun and exercise, the community is encouraged to attend. All tennis skill levels are invited to have a hit, and there is the added bonus of a cuppa at the end. The morning is finished by 11am, so why not check out the Condo Thursday Tennis Group? The community is also reminded that the Tennis Courts are now open to the public for free. There is a barbecue available, so it makes the facility a great choice for families to spend time together. ABOVE: Gwenda Fisk, Donny Goodsell, Ellen Fisk, Nat McDonald and Karyn White are urging the community to become part of the Condo Thursday Tennis Group. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.