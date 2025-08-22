Help shape the future of key assets

Lachlan Shire Council has an exciting opportunity for industry professionals to partner with Council in shaping the future of two key tourism assets in the Central West New South Wales: Riverview Caravan Park in Condobolin and Lakeview Caravan Park in Lake Cargelligo.

In addition to the traditional Management Contract model, Council is now inviting innovative and experienced operators to submit tenders for a long-term lease (21 years) for both parks. This opportunity opens the door to long-term investment, growth, and revitalisation in two of the region’s most popular caravan park destinations.

Both parks have been successfully operated under management contracts for the past decade. With the recent adoption of the Plan of Management for Crown Reserve 86016 – Condobolin Caravan Park, Council is now ready to consider offers for long-term lease options.

As the current management contracts approach their end date on 27 November 2025, Council is inviting tenders for either; a new Management Contract or a long-term lease arrangement for both caravan parks. This is a rare and exciting opportunity to invest in and operate high-potential tourism facilities in two of NSW’s most scenic and welcoming communities.

Council is committed to delivering high-quality camping and holiday experiences that enhance the appeal of our region and drive growth in the local visitor economy. A key focus is on improvements to park facilities to meet the needs of today’s traveller expectations while ensuring a diverse range of camping and accommodation options are available to suit all visitors. Equitable access and inclusive design will be essential elements of future park operations.

We are seeking passionate, forward-thinking operators with proven experience in the tourism or hospitality sector, sound financial standing, and a keen ability to adapt to future market trends and changing consumer demands. Successful operators will demonstrate a strong commitment to building positive, long-term relationships with the local community and operating within all relevant regulatory frameworks.

Council’s vision is to establish a mutually beneficial lease agreement, with scope for future development opportunities for the right operator.

Lachlan Shire Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM said, “This is a chance for suitable operators to be part of a transformative journey in shaping the future of two key tourism assets in Lachlan Shire”

Copies of tender documentation can be obtained via Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or www.tenderlink.com.au

Interested parties are encouraged to submit a tender, in writing addressed to the General Manager Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216, Condobolin, NSW, 2877, via email at council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au or through the Tenderlink (www.tenderlink.com.au) portal.

Tenders must be received by Council no later than 4pm on 30 August 2025.

All inquiries should be directed to Mr Guy Marchant, Manager Projects and Buildings on (02) 68951900.

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).