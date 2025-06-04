Heidi heads off on maternity leave

Condobolin Public School has wished Schools As Community Centres Facilitator Heidi Ritchie all the best as she begins her maternity leave. “Heidi has been a valued SaCC facilitator. Her kindness, dedication, and positive energy will be truly missed by families and staff alike,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page. “While it’s hard to say goodbye (even if just for now!), we’re happy to share that we will have someone stepping in to support the SaCC in her absence. We know they’ll do a wonderful job, but there’s no doubt Heidi leaves big shoes to fill. “Wishing you all the best, Heidi — we can’t wait to hear about your new arrival!” the post concluded.

ABOVE: Heidi Ritchie with Condobolin Public School Principal Lorraine Farrugia. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.