Heather’s artwork features at Forbes

Lachlan Arts Council’s Heather Blackley (Condobolin) featured in one of three exhibitions over the Arts OutWest’s big anniversary weekend in Forbes recently. The artwork was titled ‘Door in Italy 2024” and was a watercolour and ink on paper creation. The blurb beside the artwork read “I go to an art class every Wednesday run by Karen Tooth. Making artwork is always very challenging for me. I created this watercolour as an exercise in the class. “I really like the effects that came from using salt sprinkled over the watercolour. I am dreaming of going to Italy.” Image Credit: Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page.