Heather retires after 40 years of service
Heather Blackley has retired after nearly four decades working in Community Services in Condobolin. Her last day on the job was Friday, 6 September. A special lunch was held on Thursday, 5 September at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin to acknowledge her contribution to the community. Heather will continue to be part of the Community Centre, Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin CWA.
ABOVE and BELOW: Heather Blackley (light blue shirt, centre) was given a fond farewell from Central West Family Support Group colleagues and Board Members along with her friends on Thursday, 5 September, after nearly four decades of involvement in community services. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
