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JN Straney recognised
By Melissa Blewitt JN Straney and Son has been awarded [...]
Sapphire joins CWFS team
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Sapphire Walker has joined the Central [...]
Heather celebrates special occasion
Happy Birthday to Heather Blackley, who will celebrate a very [...]
Mindy shares cooking knowledge
On Saturday 21st February, Indigenous Chef Mindy Woods visited the [...]
Grand Opening for Community Gym
Compiled by Hayley Egan At 2pm on Thursday 26th February, [...]
33rd Ted Little Field Day
On Thursday 19th February, the 33rd Ted Little Memorial Merino [...]