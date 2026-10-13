Heart care closer to home

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo residents requiring pacemakers and other cardiac devices may now have access to specialist treatment closer to home, following the introduction of a new cardiac device service at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.

The Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device Service allows patients from across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and surrounding regions to have pacemakers and other heart monitoring devices implanted and managed at Wagga Wagga, rather than travelling to Sydney for treatment.

The first procedures were successfully carried out in August.

The service provides assessment, device implantation, follow-up appointments and remote monitoring, giving patients ongoing cardiac care closer to their communities and support networks.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District Chief Executive Emma Field said the service would reduce the need for patients to travel outside the region for treatment.

“Having access to cardiac device implantation and follow-up care locally means patients can receive timely treatment while remaining close to their support networks and communities,” she explained.

Wagga Wagga cardiologist Professor Gerard Carroll said the service was a significant addition to specialist cardiac care available in the region.

“We’re delighted to have expert cardiac electrophysiologists available to provide care for patients through the new service,” Professor Carroll stated.

Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, Acting General Manager, Kate Woodward, said the launch of the service reflects MLHD’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality specialist healthcare closer to home and improving health outcomes for communities across the region.

“We are grateful to the many people who have collaborated to bring this new service to the local community,” she advised.

“It’s a great example of what can be achieved when clinicians, support staff and health service teams work together with a shared focus on improving patient care.”

MLHD has appointed Doctor Nicholas Kerr and Doctor Bruce Walker as Visiting Medical Officers in cardiac electrophysiology to support the service.