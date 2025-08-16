Headspace Outreach Program visits Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

Headspace Outreach Program visited Condobolin recently, to have a yarn about services available four young people.

Ray Murphy and Kym Owens (Headspace) talked with community members about the services headspace offers and how young people can access these services.

Headspace is Australia’s National Youth Mental Health Foundation, providing early intervention mental health services to 12–25 year-olds.

“At the heart of our services is ensuring we meet the evolving and unique needs of young people and those who support them. That’s why young people are at the centre of everything we do and they play an active role in designing, developing and evaluating our programs,” www.headspace.org,au says.

“Each year, headspace helps thousands of young people access vital support through our headspace centres across Australia, our online and phone counselling services, our work and study services, and our presence in schools. headspace can help young people with mental health, physical health (including sexual health) alcohol and other drug services, and work and study support.”

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? eheadspace can help. Talk about what’s on your mind, get information about what help is available and how you can build new coping skills.

Get support from a professional, in a safe, secure and anonymous place – whenever you need, wherever you are. headspace provides a national online and phone support service, staffed by experienced youth mental health professionals.

You can chat online, call 1800 650 890 or send an email (a response will be sent within two days).

Create an account to use webchat with a clinician – They are open 3pm – 10pm in your local time for a 1-on-1 chat with a trained clinician. It’s a confidential, free and a safe space to talk about what’s going on.

Calling is the fastest way to connect with a clinician – this service is available from 3pm to 10pm every day – 1800 650 890.