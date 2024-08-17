Heading to the Finals

Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to take on Red Bend in the last regular round of the 2024 season. Under 14’s Tackle, Under 14’s League Tag Gold and Under 16’s Tackle teams will compete in the first round of the finals today Saturday, 17 August in Canowindra. “It’s been a big year and thanks to all our volunteers for your help this year it’s been greatly appreciated,” a post on the Condobolin JRL official Facebook Page read. “Well done and congratulations to all the non-competitive grades who have trained and played hard all season. You have all improved so much this year. Your season has come to an end, and we look forward to seeing you next season. “Well done to all our competitive grades who have trained hard, shown up each week and played their hardest. Congratulations on your continued hard work and sportsmanship. “You have all improved out of sight and you should all be very proud. Shout out to the teams whose season has ended this week and we look forward to seeing you next season. Condo is Proud of you all.” Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.