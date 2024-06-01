Heading to Sydney

The Condobolin High School Boys Volleyball team are heading to Sydney to play in the State Championships later in the year.

“Condobolin High School came into the Western Volleyball Knockout as the underdogs but beat the odds to make it to the State Championship in Term Three,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“In their seed the competition included Blayney, Oberon and Cobar. Due to Cobar pulling out each team in the seed received one win. Condobolin took on Oberon in the first match and won 2 sets to 0, securing their place in the semi-final in the first match.

“In the next game they had their toughest match of the day against Blayney. Blayney were a well trained side and managed to defeat us two sets to 0, however the boys were developing as the match progressed and you could see their improvement come out in their next match, the semi-final against Orange High School.

“Orange High managed to take the first set from us in a close game, 19-25. The boys couldn’t be stopped in the second set and managed to beat Orange High by a large margin. Orange High would not go down easily and in the third and final set of the match, the game was tied at 15 all, whichever team score was up by two points would win and be through to Sydney.

“It was intense!!

“Each point for Condo was followed by a huge cheer from the bench. We scored one point after an intense rally and finally Triston Ross was on serve. Triston tossed the ball up, ran up to it and jumped, the Orange team tried their best to get the ball up, but the serve was too good, and the ball hit the floor. The boys were now going to Sydney as the top two teams go through to the State Championships.

“The grand final was against Blayney again and the boys showed that they had improved, while they did go down 2 sets to 0. They were winning by up to five points in both sets but unfortunately let the sets get away, but it was a much-improved performance from earlier in the event.

“Congratulations to Condo!” the post concluded.