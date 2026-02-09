Headers Verse Trucks in Bowls competition

On Saturday 17th January, the Header drivers V Truck drivers Bowls competition was held at the Ungarie Bowling Club.

The winners of the event were Dave Barron, Reuben West and Alex Atkins.

In second was Tony Carr, Phil James and Mick Apps.

Angus Williams, Richard Mason and Natasha Spencer placed third.

The sponsors of the day were Jack Barron, Jayden Erwin, Mallevale Farming, Crown Camp Farming, Graham Cattle and Tony Carr.

Source and Image Credits: Vanessa-Malcolm Williams via Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook group.