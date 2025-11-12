Having lots of fun at Jump into Joey’s
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held Day Two of their ‘Jump into Joey’s’ initiative on Monday, 27 October. “We practiced our gross motor skills with ball catching, Duck Duck Goose and Ninja Warrior!,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “We completed some fun activities from the story ‘Our Granny’. “We learnt an Irish dance with Miss Teahan, painted with watercolours, met Hush the possum, and of course, spent loads of time with our amazing buddies! “It was a terrific day,” the post concluded. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
