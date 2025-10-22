Having lots of fun at Bridge

Bridge

On Tuesday we played an individual movement. Max had a Whopper, winning with 3,890 points. John came second with 2,910 points, and Dick came third with 2,810 points. Congratulations to the men. Where were the ladies?

On Wednesday we played pairs, and Jan and Debbie won with 2,620 points. Sue and Jennifer came second with 2,600 points. Well done ladies. Max and the Phantom were third with 2,000 points.

On both days there was at least one slam, maybe two, available, but not bid!

Our Wednesday evening sessions are proving quite popular and very enjoyable.

Spring is here! I’m so excited I wet my plants.

Bridget.