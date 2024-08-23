Having fun!
To get into the Olympic spirit, Lachlan Shire Council employees decorated their office spaces in a nominated country. A special awards ceremony was held prior to the Lachlan Shire August monthly meeting on Wednesday, 7 August, where Gold, Silver and Bronze medals were given out. Andrew Hubbard and his Jamaican themed office was named the winner. Carolyne Marchant (Bahamas) scored the silver medal and Tori Whiley (Iran) took out the Bronze. The Olympic style decoration competition was the branchild of Terri Jacobson and Tanya McCallum. Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory described the initiative as a ”huge success”. “Everyone enthusiastically embraced the competition, and showed great creativity,” Mr Tory said.
