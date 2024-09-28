Having fun at Horse Sports
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students Abby Connell, Georgia Connell, Jack Kennedy, Ella Kennedy and Lucy Kennedy took part in the St Mary’s Warren Horse Sports on Thursday, 5 September and Friday, 6 September. “The riders and horses looked amazing, and they performed like true champions coming away with multiple first places and place ribbons,” a post on St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Abby Connell rode on ‘Secret’, Georgia Connell rode on ‘Benny, Jack Kennedy rode on ‘Hazel’, Ella Kennedy rode on ‘Lacy’ and Lucy Kennedy rode on ‘Holly’. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
Latest News
Visiting Wambangalang Education Centre
On Monday 9th September, Tottenham Central School K/1/2/3 students went [...]
Having fun at Horse Sports
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students Abby Connell, Georgia Connell, [...]
Taya is Tigers bound
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club player Taya Donovan (far left, [...]
Counting continues in C Ward
Counting continues to find out who will be the two [...]
Oringi Protection Wear for all your waterproof requirements
Advertorial. Oringi is happy to say we are still here [...]
Jock and Trini win Naggers Cup
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 21st Sep, we played a [...]