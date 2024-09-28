Having fun at Horse Sports

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students Abby Connell, Georgia Connell, Jack Kennedy, Ella Kennedy and Lucy Kennedy took part in the St Mary’s Warren Horse Sports on Thursday, 5 September and Friday, 6 September. “The riders and horses looked amazing, and they performed like true champions coming away with multiple first places and place ribbons,” a post on St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Abby Connell rode on ‘Secret’, Georgia Connell rode on ‘Benny, Jack Kennedy rode on ‘Hazel’, Ella Kennedy rode on ‘Lacy’ and Lucy Kennedy rode on ‘Holly’. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.