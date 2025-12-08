Having fun at CPS Kindergarten Orientation Days

Making new friends, dancing with scarves and getting creative with crafts was all part of the fun during Condobolin Public School Kindergarten Orientation Days. “Our orientation days were packed with smiles and loads of excitement,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. The purpose of kindergarten orientation days is to help children and families transition smoothly into their new school environment by providing a chance to meet teachers and peers, explore the classroom, and become familiar with routines and expectations. This helps children feel more confident, connected, and comfortable, leading to a positive start to their school journey. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.