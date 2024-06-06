Have your say on RDRP

You can now have you say on the Regional Drought Resilience Plan, via a community survey.

Preparation of a new Lachlan, Parkes, and Forbes Regional Drought Resilience Plan (RDRP) has now commenced.

“This project is a collaboration between the three local governments, alongside local industry, and community to advance the region’s focus on its resilience to the impacts of drought,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“The RDRP program is being delivered across Australia, and these plans focus on innovative ways to build regional drought resilience, taking steps to plan now to stem the impact of future drought on our region.

“The NSW RDRP program is jointly funded through the Commonwealth Government’s Future Drought Fund and the NSW Government, supporting local governments to work together regionally to plan for drought resilience proactively and pragmatically.

“As part of the RDRP consultation strategy, a community and business owner/operator survey is now open for you to provide your initial thoughts before broader consultation is conducted in June.

“Adding your contribution to the survey will help ensure a plan that is locally and regionally relevant,” the statement concluded.