Harry continues his success on the water

Condobolin’s Harry Crouch continues to impress on the water.

He competed at the NSW State Rowing Championships in Penrith from 9 to 11 February, representing Sydney Rowing Club, with great success.

Harry, along with his team placed first in the Men’s Elite Quad event, third in the Men’s Elite Coxed Four, and third in the Men’s Elite Eight category.

The NSW State Championships was Harry’s last event on home soil this year, as he is moving to the United Kingdom to row with Oxford Brooks University for the off season.

He will reside in England for six months and then will compete in the Royal Henley Regatta representing Oxford Brooks University from the 2 to 7 July.