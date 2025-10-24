Harrison heading to Sydney for Carnival

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Harrison Browning is heading to Sydney Olympic Park to compete in the NSW PSSA Athletics Championships. “Our school community would like to say a big good luck to Harrison Browning,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “We will be cheering you on from school and are very proud of you.” Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.