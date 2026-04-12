Harmony Day Celebrations at Lake Cargelligo TAFE

On Wednesday 18th March, TAFE NSW Lake Cargelligo Campus held their Harmony Day celebrations.

TSC Nikki Clarke, TAFE NSW Teacher Angela Mackin and her students welcomed everyone to our beautiful little campus.

Joy Kelly, a TAFE NSW student did our Welcome to Country.

Students and teachers from St Francis Xavier Primary School and a few members from our community joined us for our celebrations.

A BBQ lunch was provided and then the students and community members joined in the activities. One of our activities was a Pledge Tree in which everyone had to think of one word that they associated with Harmony Day. The students enjoyed a little game of find the ducks and participating in helping us make a beautiful Harmony Day Handprint Mural. As tradition for our TAFE NSW Lake Cargelligo TAFE staff and students we painted a tree orange for remembrance of our Harmony Day celebrations.

We discussed that Harmony Day is a special day in Australia. It is a time to celebrate our multicultural community and the many cultures, languages and traditions that make our country what it is. Australia is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world and that diversity is something to be proud of. We reflected on the Harmony Day message that is simple but powerful – Everyone Belongs! We touched on how belonging means feeling accepted, respected, and valued for who you are, whether you were born in Australia or had just arrived within our community. We talked about how for young people Harmony Day is a reminder to be kind, inclusive and open to learning about others and for adults, it’s an opportunity to lead by example – to show respect, understanding and support for one another. It isn’t just something we celebrate for one day – it’s something we build on every day through our actions – whether it is as simple as starting a conversation with someone new, learning about another culture or standing up for kindness and respect.

Staff and students from TAFE NSW Lake Cargelligo Campus would like to thank all who attended. We would like to say congratulations to the students from St Francis Xavier School who were well behaved and showed great respect to all on the day.

Happy Harmony Week to everyone.

Report and Images sourced from TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.