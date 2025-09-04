Happy Father’s Day to all Dads

Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community will take the time to appreciate and celebrate the Dad’s or Father-figures in their life on Sunday, 7 September for Father’s Day. Father’s Day was celebrated unofficially for many, many years. Then, efforts to recognise it officially started to gain steam again. Australia officially recognised Father’s Day in 1958, and the Commonwealth followed suit in 1964. The USA finally recognised Father’s Day in 1972.

IMAGES: Many took the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones at the 2024 Condobolin Show. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.