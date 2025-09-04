Happy Father’s Day to all Dads
Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community will take the time to appreciate and celebrate the Dad’s or Father-figures in their life on Sunday, 7 September for Father’s Day. Father’s Day was celebrated unofficially for many, many years. Then, efforts to recognise it officially started to gain steam again. Australia officially recognised Father’s Day in 1958, and the Commonwealth followed suit in 1964. The USA finally recognised Father’s Day in 1972.
IMAGES: Many took the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones at the 2024 Condobolin Show. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Season comes to an end for Condobolin JRL
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt The 2025 season ended for Condobolin [...]
Lots of Showtime fun!
By Melissa Blewitt Maddison Donnelly has been named Condobolin Show’s [...]
Four search warrants executed and two men charged following investigations under Operation Soteria – Lake Cargelligo
Media Release Two men have been charged following investigations into [...]
Happy Father’s Day to all Dads
Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community will take the time [...]
Tasha embraces a new Landcare role
By Melissa Blewitt Tasha Hurley is embracing a new role [...]
Nate heading to Newcastle Knights
Condobolin’s Nate Vincent has signed a three-year deal with the [...]