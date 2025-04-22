Hanley’s Rustics selected as finalist
Compiled by Hayley Egan
Local Ungarie business, Henley’s Rustics, has been selected as a finalist in the category ‘Outstanding New Business’ in the 2025 Business Awards Western NSW.
Henley’s Rustics is a business run by father-daughter duo, Lindsay and Jo Henley (right).
Jo, alongside her father, Lindsay, handcraft garden beds, wicking beds, and more using 80 year old reclaimed corrugated iron from local farms and deliver them across the Central West, Riverina, Yass Valley and ACT.
The winners will be announced on Friday 16th May.
“Congratulations to all the finalists in all the categories across Western NSW” read a post on the Henley’s Rustic Facebook page.
“Just an honour to be part of such well deserving businesses. There are such wonderful businesses making a difference and trying their best.
“For us at Henley’s Rustics, we are not a business without all of you. Thank you for cheering us on and supporting Small Businesses such as ours. Big love, Jo & Lindsay Henley” the post concluded.
Image Credits: Hanley’s Rustics Facebook page.
