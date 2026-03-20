Handwriting Superstars

Condobolin Public School Class KJ had their first explicit handwriting lesson focusing on the letter ‘m’. Students learnt about handwriting “tram lines”, practised tracing on the board, used the interactive smartboard, and then had a go independently in their books. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 18/03/2026By

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