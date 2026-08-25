Half billion dollar boost for Syerston Project

By Melissa Blewitt

The US Department of War will invest $570 million in Sunrise Energy Metals’ Syerston Project near Fifield.

Fifield is about 50 kilometres north of Condobolin, with the project expected to create employment and contracting opportunities for the town and surrounding communities. The scale of the project’s economic benefits and local employment impact, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Chairman Robert Friedland and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Riggall confirmed the United States Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital conditional commitment of up to US$400 million (Australian $570 million) in long-term debt financing to support the development of the mining project on Monday, 10 August.

“The conditional commitment has the potential to significantly reduce development and funding risk for the Project and is aligned with the increasing importance of securing scandium for defence, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence infrastructure and wireless spectrum technologies,” Sunrise Energy Metals said in a ASX statement.

“Syerston is ideally positioned to answer that strategic need. The Project hosts one of the largest and highest-grade mineable scandium deposits within a Five Eyes jurisdiction and is being advanced as a scalable, long-life and low-cost source of primary scandium outside China.”

Scandium is a critical mineral used in the aerospace, defence and automotive sectors, and nearly all of the world’s supply comes from China, Russia and Ukraine.

“This is a landmark moment for Sunrise and Australia’s mining industry, and the financing aligns with the goals of the U.S.-Australia Partnership on critical minerals,” Sunrise’s Chairman, Mr Friedland explained.

“The world has entered an era in which access to critical minerals will shape industrial strength, technology leadership and national security. Scandium is one of the clearest examples, supporting the technologies, industries and defence capabilities that will shape the coming decades.

“We thank President Donald J Trump and the Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital for its support as we aim to establish Syerston as a cornerstone of Western scandium supply.”

The US Office of Strategic Capital says there is currently no primary mine-source supply of scandium globally, with the metal instead recovered as a by-product of other industrial and resource extraction processes.

Foreign competitors account for about 80 per cent of global scandium mining production and nearly all processing, according to the agency.

Funding from the US, combined with private investment, forms part of a deal worth close to US$1 billion and would support the development of a scandium supply chain beginning with primary mining operations at Syerston.

The investment would also support metallisation and additive manufacturing capabilities further along the supply chain.

Under the proposed financing agreement, the US Department of War would receive a right of first offer over Sunrise’s scandium output.

However, the conditional loan remains subject to Sunrise meeting financial, legal, technical and other requirements before the project reaches financial close.

Lachlan, Parkes and Forbes councils are also set to receive community and road funding linked to the project through a Voluntary Planning Agreement.

Lachlan Shire Council said in March that the first phase of the agreement included $200,000 a year in community enhancement contributions, with half allocated to Lachlan Shire and the remainder divided equally between Parkes and Forbes.

A further $106,000 a year would be provided for road maintenance, with Lachlan receiving 50 per cent. Another $90,000 a year would be divided equally between the three councils for project facilitation over two years.