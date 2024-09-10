Half a century of playing music

Kay Ticehurst has been playing organ continuously for over 50 years in the St Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Her journey began, following an invitation from, and with encouragement of Father Frank Harper, Parish Priest at the time.

As well as the regular weekend masses, and some very special occasions, Kay was School organist playing for all the weekly and other special masses over many years.

There have been other occasions, many weddings and numerous funerals.

Kay organised and played for the first Sunday choir, again over quite some time and has always enjoyed playing not only in her Parish but occasionally in most of Condobolin Churches and considers it has been and still is a privilege and honour to be of assistance to the community.

There have been several occasions when Kay played in other towns.

Kay says it has been time she really enjoyed and for which she is really thankful, at the same time acknowledges and thanks her music teachers, the Sisters of Mercy in Condobolin.

Contributed.