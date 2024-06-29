Gwen turns 101

I went to Sydney to celebrate my Mums 101st birthday on 28th May with the family. My Mum Gwen Cummins was born on 28 May 1923 in Hampshire, England. Both of our parents served their Country during the War. In 1948 she met and married our father Bert Cummins and settled in Thornhill near the New Forest. I was born in July 1951 and my brother Doug in August 1953. In November 1960 in their forties, they had sold everything up and made the courageous decision to bring us out to Australia for a better life and education. On Sunday, 26 May my niece Lisa Bienz, her husband Walter and girls Senna 12 and Winter 10 came up from Bundeena to celebrate Mum’s birthday with her. We had a lovely lunch followed by her favourite sponge cake and presents. We love her so much. But after all the excitement, Mum needed a rest the next day.

Condobolin’s Tina Harris travelled to celebrate with her Mum, Gwen Cummins, who recently turned 101. Image and information contributed by Tina Harris.