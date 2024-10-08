Gum Bend Lake improvements are now complete

Remediation and enhancements of the Gum Bend Lake foreshore have been completed.

The lake is currently being filled ready for the opening of the season on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

“Lachlan Shire Council is proud to partner with the NSW Government to deliver this enhancement to Gum Bend Lake which is a much-loved community asset,” Lachlan Shire Council General Manager, Greg Tory, stated.

Works commenced in early June with the removal and disposal of the tyre bank.

The foreshore was then reconstructed, and sand was brought in to improve the bank gradient and provide a beach like enhancement to the lake.

The work was jointly funded by the NSW Government under the Regional Tourism Activation Fund and Lachlan Shire Council.

“This work compliments other improvements that Council has made around the Lake over the last five years,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“These improvements include a concrete pathway around the Lake for walking and cycling, a new toilet and amenity building, upgraded playground equipment, a large shade structure and covered barbeque and picnic tables.

“The facility has become a well-known and highly regarded freedom camping area for travellers that will provide recreational and economic benefit to our community for many years to come.

“Gum Bend Lake is popular with water skiers, campers, picnickers and bird watchers. It is also ideally located for fishing in the Lachlan River nearby. It is a valued space with locals and visitors enjoying the lakeside environment and water activities it provides.”