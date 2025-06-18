Guitar Group begins

Condobolin Public School Guitar Group has officially begun. “These bright and enthusiastic students have picked up their guitars with excitement and are already strumming their way into the world of music,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “A huge thank you to Miss Maddie for leading the group with such passion and energy. Her guidance is already inspiring confidence and creativity in our young musicians.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.