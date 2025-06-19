Growing hearts of kindness

By Melissa Blewitt

A Kindness Tree will now bloom all year long at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin.

It is dedicated to the memory of the late Mrs Brianna Reardon, whose vibrant personality and kind heart, endeared her to all those that knew her.

Her parents, Darryl and Julie (Midge) Bishop, donated a “Be Kind Tree” to the school, which was planted at a special ceremony on Monday, 2 June.

Principal Mrs Natasha Brotherton, said the occasion was a wonderful way to honour Mrs Reardon’s legacy of nurturing hearts of kindness.

“I welcome all parents, families, students and community members who have gathered here today to share this special moment with us,” she said on the day.

“We are here to honour and celebrate the beautiful legacy of kindness left by Mrs Brianna Reardon, affectionately known to us all as Bri.

“After consultation with Chris, Julie and Darryl, we thought this would be a wonderful way to celebrate the message of kindness that Bri so often spoke about.

“Though her departure was all too soon, we cannot forget Bri’s legacy, which is not only seen in her beautiful children but in the message of kindness she championed so passionately.

“She determinedly painted this message on our school walls, both inside and out, to remind us daily of the importance of being kind to one another.

“Today, we plant this Kindness Tree as a living tribute to Bri’s enduring spirit and the values she cherished.

“This tree will grow to provide shade, comfort, and inspiration to all who pass by, much like Bri did in our lives.”

Mr Bishop spoke, and Mrs Bishop recited a poem at the ceremony.

Mr Bishop said Brianna created a classroom that was accepting of everyone; a kind of place where everyone tries to help each other.

“She still wants you all to be kind and that end Midge and I have donated this tree to be planted in your playground. We would like this tree to forever be known as the Mrs Brianna Reardon Be Kind Tree,” he said.

“As this tree grows, we hope your love for each other will grow along with it. Now; and away into the future, when students and staff of St Joseph’s sit in reflection beneath the spreading shade of this tree, we ask that you contemplate Mrs Reardon’s fervent message to you all.

“Always – always – always, Be Kind to one another.”

Mrs Hannah Ridley said she hoped the tree would encourage students to complete more random acts of kindness.

“Now, we plant this beautiful tree, which is called a Tipiana, or a Race Horse Tree. This tree is known for growing tall and strong, much like the spirit of kindness that Bri shared with us,” she explained.

“It will produce prolific yellow flowers, symbolising love and reflecting the green and gold colours of our school and Bri’s love for Australia.

“As we plant this tree, let it be a reminder of the growth and beauty that kindness can bring into our lives. We are honoured to have Darryl here to lift the tree into its new home, marking the beginning of its journey into our school grounds.

Mrs Sophie Birkett concluded the ceremony with a ‘A Prayer for Planting Seeds of Kindness’, which was inspired by the spirit of Oscar Romero.

Loving God, today we plant more than a tree – we plant a living sign of hope, a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can grow into something strong and life giving.

May we trust in the slow work of Your love.

We may not see the full harvest, but we know that every seed of kindness, every word of encouragement, every act of care makes a difference.

Mat this Kindness Tree stand tall As a symbil that everyone matters, all the time.

May it offer shade, peace and inspiration To all who pass by in the years to come.

Bless this tree, bless our school, and help us to keep planting seeds of kindness every day. Amen.

Parents, families, students and community members were invited to place soil and words of kindness at the base of the tree, before moving into the school hall for light refreshments.

Mr Darryl Bishop, the late Brianna Reardon’s father, spoke at the Kindness Tree dedication ceremony, held on Monday, 2 June.

The following is his speech published in its entirety:

“When Mrs Brianna Reardon was little, she found that sign somewhere that says ‘Live – Laugh – Love’, hung it on her bedroom wall where she could appraise it every day – she made it her business to live this ethos at all times.

“This became her way of life.

“When she first began teaching as Miss Bishop, she taught High School because she didn’t really like little people. She would rear back like a startled funnel web, with her hands held high above them whenever a child approached her.

“However, after coming to work her at St Joseph’s, she really found her vocation. For the first time, she loved working with younger students, especially the children at this school.

“And she did feel that she was working with the children, which became her passion. Maybe this is why there were at times too much noise coming from her room, leading to at least one member of the office staff admitting she wished she could be over in her classroom.

“But; people here only ever got to see that side of Brianna. They did not see her upset in the afternoons after work, upset because young members of St Joseph’s had been fighting with each other at various times during the day. And it was this squabbling and sniping at each other, both in and out of the classroom that bought about Mrs Reardon’s crusade to have everyone BE KIND to each other.

“Mrs Reardon wanted her young charges to be happy while they learned, to laugh aloud while living their life to the fullest potential, and most of all she wanted everyone to love neighbours as they love themselves.

“She wanted everyone among you to actually live the teaching of Jesus. And like with everything else she embarked upon; Mrs Reardon attacked her “Be Kind” campaign with her typical enthusiasm and with vigour. “This brings us to why we’re here today. Even though our Brianna is not with us in body, she is still with us in spirit, still hovering over this school. She still wants you all to be kind and that end Midge and I have donated this tree to be planted in your playground. We would like this tree to forever be known as the Mrs Brianna Reardon Be Kind Tree, or some name to that effect.

“As this tree grows, we hope your love for each other will grow along with it. Now; and away into the future, when students and staff of St Joseph’s sit in reflection beneath the spreading shade of this tree, we ask that you contemplate Mrs Reardon’s fervent message to you all.

“Always – always – always, Be Kind to one another.”

A poem for Bri as read by her mother Midge Bishop at the Kindness Tree planting ceremony on Monday, 2 June.

It’s been a while, don’t fear

And today we are all here

To remember me

As we plant this tree.

As you watch me grow

I want you to know

I’m with you today

And I’ll be here always.

I’m flying high

Far up in the sky

My spark so bright

Will shine through the night.

Remember what I taught

And keep in your thoughts

To be kind and love, love

Forever teaching from above.

And over the years

I know there will be tears

But come to this space

And put a smile on your face.

Each year in the Spring

New blooms I will bring

New life you will be see

On this beautiful tree.

My gift to this world

A boy and a girl

Will grow like this tree

And remind you of me.

So come on and sit here

Come play or be near

Come to this tree

For now, I am free.