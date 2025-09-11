Greg says a fond farewell
Lachlan Shire Council has farewelled General Manager Greg Tory. His last day with the organisation was on Tuesday, 2 September. Mr Tory had been in the role for the past seven years. He is leaving Lachlan Shire to take up the Role of Chief Executive Officer with Glamorgan Spring Bay Council in Tasmania. “It is with mixed feelings that I resign from the position of General Manager of Lachlan Shire Council. I have thoroughly enjoyed the past seven years in this challenging and rewarding role. I have been fortunate to work with a great group of councillors and a dedicated team of people. I cannot be prouder of what the team at Lachlan Shire has achieved during this time and there are some projects still underway which I would like to be here to see completed,” he said at the time of announcing his resignation. ABOVE: Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, former Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory, Kerry Kempnich and Lachlan Shire Deputy
Mayor Megan Mortimer. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
