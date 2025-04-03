Greg Inglis and David Peachey share personal journeys at CHS

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Former National Rugby League players Greg Inglis and David Peachey visited Condobolin High School recently.

The duo addressed the Goanna Academy – Crossways Boys Program on Tuesday, 11 March. They both shared personal glimpses into their lives with students.

“The Goanna Program were designed to help end the stigma surrounding mental health and improve social capacity to identify, talk about, and manage mental health for all Australians – in particular at-risk groups such as Regional Males, Youth, and First Nations communities,” Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy explained.

“The program ran for four weeks; in week three Greg Inglis shared his personal story with the students as apart of Goanna Academy Program.

“He spoke about his struggles as a young indigenous man playing in NRL, highlighting the mental health challenges he faced, as well as his battle with drugs and alcohol issues.

“Greg’s story aimed to inspire and education the students on overcoming adversity and importance of mental health awareness. The students sat quietly, listening to Greg Inglis as he shared his personal journey.

“They were captivated by his story reflecting on his challenges and resilience as he spoke about his struggles in the NRL, mental health battles and overcoming issues with drugs and alcohol. His openness and vulnerability made powerful impact on the students,” she concluded.

The group also learned life saving skills at the pool as part of the initiative.

All students were presented with certificate of completion at the end of the Program.