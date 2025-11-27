Greg and Sam victorious

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played a 4ball aggregate sponsored by the Malouf Family, thankyou Mal for your support

Winners on the day was Greg Fyfe and Sam Moore with 65 points.

Runners up on count back P Thomas & R Coad 64 pts.

Ball comp winners J Smith & G Nagle, and K Crow & D Seaton also with 64 pts.

NTP, No.3 all grades Ian Myers. No.9 A grade, Karl Crow, B grade Pete Colless

No.11 A grade Paul Sinderberry

No.17 A grade Greg Nagle, B grade Mick Hanlon.

No.7 2nd shot Jason Thompson.

LCD Ian Myers collected.

Next week we will play an American Foursome sponsored by G&S Fabrications

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.