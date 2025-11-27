Greg and Sam victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday, we played a 4ball aggregate sponsored by the Malouf Family, thankyou Mal for your support
Winners on the day was Greg Fyfe and Sam Moore with 65 points.
Runners up on count back P Thomas & R Coad 64 pts.
Ball comp winners J Smith & G Nagle, and K Crow & D Seaton also with 64 pts.
NTP, No.3 all grades Ian Myers. No.9 A grade, Karl Crow, B grade Pete Colless
No.11 A grade Paul Sinderberry
No.17 A grade Greg Nagle, B grade Mick Hanlon.
No.7 2nd shot Jason Thompson.
LCD Ian Myers collected.
Next week we will play an American Foursome sponsored by G&S Fabrications
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
