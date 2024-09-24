Great work, Harrison!

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Harrison Browning won a bronze medal in the 200 Metres Multi Class event. This means he will be heading to the Primary Schools Sports Association State Athletics Carnival. Great work, Harrison! Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

