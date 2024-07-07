Great turn out for Morning for Melanoma
On Friday 21 June, Ungarie CWA Branch held ‘A Morning for Melanoma’ with guest speakers Annette St Clair and Fiona Bryant. The event was held in the Ungarie CWA Rooms at 11am and was followed by a light lunch. Those in attendance raised a total of $400 which will be donated to Melanoma Institute Australia. Source: Ungarie CWA Branch Facebook page and I Love West Wyalong Facebook page. Image Credits: I Love West Wyalong Facebook page.
