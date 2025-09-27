Great turn out at Little Rippers

Another great turn out at Little Rippers powered by MyGolf.

“Thankyou to Will Gunn for attending and conducting group lessons for the kids.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Over 25 kids attended the recent event.

“As always Thankyou to my team who turn up week in week out, Holly Orr and Ryan Burley. Your help is greatly appreciated and it wouldn’t happen without you both. Also to Jo and Kylie on the BBQ for the yummy snag sandwiches every week.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.