Great golfing field

Veterans Golf

Last Thursday the Condobolin Vets hosted the Lachlan Valley veterans’ championships. A very good field of 67 players faced the starter with good numbers from all clubs.

Many thanks to Neil Williamson for his help on the computer for the scoring. Many thanks to the local members who lent golf buggies for the visitors and to the ladies for organising the morning tea. Again, we put on a very good array of cakes, slices and sandwiches. The championships took precedent over the normal intertown event. A grade scratch winner was Brad Hurley with 77. Runner up was Ian Myers with 79 on a countback from Steve Uphill.

B grade scratch was Jim Clyburn with 90. Runner up was M. Andrews with 94 on a 3-way countback.

A grade handicap winner was Steve Uphill with 68 net. Runner up was Steve Grace with 69 net.

B grade handicap winner was Mark Thorpe with 67 net. Runner up was Don Geddes with 69 net on a countback from Andrew Burley.

In the normal intertown event Nev Kelly won A grade with 37 points. Runner up was Bec Hurley with 36 points on a 4 way countback.

B grade was won by Greg McCumstie with 42 points and runner up was Colin Hope with 40 points.

The G. Coles/M. Miller Shield for the best 3 scores from each town was won by Condobolin with 117 points. BT.