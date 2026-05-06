Great field of golf players

Condobolin Veterans Golf notes 30th April 2026

Last Thursday the Veterans golf day was sponsored by Jim Wald. Jim as usual puts on a great selection of trophies and as a result we had a great field of 27 players for the day.

You had to be on your A game for the day to get amongst the winners.

1st place went to Steve Beattie with a very good score of 39 points.

There was a countback for 2nd place with Ralph Martin getting the nod over Paul Sinderberry on 37 points.

Greg Nagle claimed 4th place on a countback from Andrew Burley on 35 points.

Sam Thompson claimed the non-vets section with an outstanding 44 points. This must be close to a PB for Sam.

Nearest the pin on No 17 was claimed by John Adams and No 9 was claimed by Steve Beattie.

It was very good to see some rain over the weekend, and this should help the course recover a bit before the Condobolin Open which will be held on Sunday May the 17th.

BT.