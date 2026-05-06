Great field of golf players
Condobolin Veterans Golf notes 30th April 2026
Last Thursday the Veterans golf day was sponsored by Jim Wald. Jim as usual puts on a great selection of trophies and as a result we had a great field of 27 players for the day.
You had to be on your A game for the day to get amongst the winners.
1st place went to Steve Beattie with a very good score of 39 points.
There was a countback for 2nd place with Ralph Martin getting the nod over Paul Sinderberry on 37 points.
Greg Nagle claimed 4th place on a countback from Andrew Burley on 35 points.
Sam Thompson claimed the non-vets section with an outstanding 44 points. This must be close to a PB for Sam.
Nearest the pin on No 17 was claimed by John Adams and No 9 was claimed by Steve Beattie.
It was very good to see some rain over the weekend, and this should help the course recover a bit before the Condobolin Open which will be held on Sunday May the 17th.
BT.
Latest News
Great field of golf players
Condobolin Veterans Golf notes 30th April 2026 Last Thursday the [...]
Sealing Berryman Park Car Park
The Sealing of the new car park at Berryman Park [...]
School community come together for ANZAC Day
On the morning of Friday 24th April, the Tullibigeal Central [...]
Students place flags in Trundle Cemetery with RSL Sub-Branch
On Wednesday 22nd April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students [...]
LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL RESPONSE
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire ratepayers have been critical [...]
Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt Three Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players, Logan [...]