Great farmers need great service during harvest

Great farmers deserve great service during the harvest period – and with O’Connor’s rich history and experience, growers can have confidence they will be there when they need them the most.

O’Connor’s Condobolin will be offering Extended Hours over Harvest – Open Saturdays 9am – 12noon commencing Saturday, 2 November on call hours operating for both parts and service.

Shelves will be ready-stocked with Case IH, MacDon, and Midwest harvest parts (to name a few). If Condobolin can’t provide the required parts, they have access to 15 other branches to support you during harvest.

O’Connors work hard to ensure that downtime is kept to a minimum, not only at peak times but also in the quieter periods.

“O’Connors are here to partner with you in your farming business and to provide solutions and support to assist with your business success,” www.oconnorscaseih.com.au says.

“At O’Connors, we are dedicated to providing our customers with quality agricultural equipment and back up service and support to the highest level possible.”

O’Connor’s are proud to partner with their valued customers.

“You are pushing the boundaries day after day, and we want to help you achieve your goals. As a leader of the industry, we support you with our knowledge and the latest products and newest technology,” according to www.oconnorscaseih.com.au

O’Connors are committed to recruiting quality people and investing in training to ensure all staff are up to date and equipped with the knowledge they require to get the job done efficiently and accurately.

They offer an extensive range of both new and used agricultural equipment, precision agriculture products, innovative technology and exceptional customer service.

Contact O’Connor’s Condobolin on 02 6895 2622.